There are certain movies that have changed the lives of actors by 360°. And it's not only here in Bollywood or the South film industries, but there have been instances of such life-changing movies in Hollywood, Italian, French and Korean cinema as well. One such film was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which completely altered 's life, metamorphosing him into an an overnight star, and he hasn't looked back since. Sure, he had the two hit movies before it, but after SKTKS, it has been a totally different ball-game, with the actor's purple patch getting brighter with each new announcement. So, what all has specifically changed for him? Well, Kartik Aaryan himself has answered this in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

"A lot of producers and filmmakers have started believing in me. They want to invest in me, which pre Sonu, it never used to happen – I was not even considered in that list of actors, on whose shoulders a film could run, or on whom money could be spent. So, post Sonu, and subsequently, with three back-to-back successes (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh), and of course, with Love Aaj Kal, it's first weekend number also being right up there – it was one of my biggest openings at that time – so, from a simple box office point-of-view, the trajectory iss only going up. Since the graph is going over there, producers get a validation that he had box office on his side, which happened only post Sonu. So, that was the big change; I came on that list of one of their top choices. So, I'm reall glad that this happened," said Kartik Aaryan.

Fingers crossed that that validation only gets stronger with each passing film of Kartik Aaryan.