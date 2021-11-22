Kartik Aaryan easily boasts one of the most, if not the most enviable lineup of movies among all Bollywood stars today. There's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in March 2022, followed by Freddy and Captain India. However, arguably the biggest film of his career till date will arrive in November next year courtesy Shehzada, the official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Rohit Dhawan of Dishoom and Desi Boyz fame. Shehzada will also reunite Kartik Aaryan with his Luka Chuppi costar, , adding to the excitement after the magic they created in that film. Also Read - 21 crore! Kartik Aaryan ups his fee to a career-high for the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada

To get a lowdown on how big Shehzada is actually shaping up to be, BollywoodLife quizzed about the same in an exclusive video interview, where he spilled some beans about the movie.

“I think, it is being shot on a very, very large scale, on a big, big scale. I'm really looking forward to it, and as the title suggests, it is actually Shehzada, and the film is being made on that scale, too, so, I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be one of my biggest films, also, and so is Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), so is Captain India, because that large-scale setup is now being applied to every film (of his),” said Kartik. Also Read - From delivering more blockbusters to having a larger fan-base – 8 times Allu Arjun proved to be a much bigger star than Prabhas

Confirming that the film is on track to meet it's 4th November 2022 release date, the star added, “Shehzada will come next year in November.”

Watch Kartik Aaryan's entire video interview, where he also opens up about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, below:

