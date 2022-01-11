Dia Mirza shares the horrifying story of her near-death experience in her fifth month of pregnancy

is a happy and healthy mother today. Her first child Avyaan too is all healthy and fine. But Dia has gone through a lot of pain in this pregnancy. She almost experienced near death, but she survived along with her child. When Dia had announced her pregnancy soon after her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi she received a lot of backlashes online and then she shared that she only hid this truth due to medical reasons and had said she faced near to death experience, " I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy. My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage. It was a tough time and I’m grateful for my gynaecologist who saved our lives." Also Read - Dia Mirza's son Avyaan's first full photo out and he looks as cute as his mom- view pics

Dia even shared how she is handling motherhood in this pandemic, " To bring a child into a world in crisis has a profound impact on all our choices. I hope that someday soon we won’t have to wear masks and our children can have normalcy in their lives. Our daughter is studying online and that is a struggle. Our son is too young to know the difference. But while we stay home, we cherish the time we have together and do all we can to make this time engaging, happy and safe for our children." Dia often gives a glimpse of Avyaan through her social media and the little one is super adorable and is a spitting image of his mom. Dia was last seen in 's Thappad and now she gearing up Bheed. The film is slated to release in 2022. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao ALERTS fans about an imposter trying to extort Rs 3 crore; shares SHOCKING details