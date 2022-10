Many Bollywood stars have opened up about facing body-shaming issues since the time they were a child. A lot of them faced the same because they were overweight. Double XL heroines Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi opened up exclusively to us about how they used to be body shamed during the festive season. It is interesting to note that they will be seen together for the first time in their next movie Double XL. The story showcases the lives of two women. One is from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh while the other one is from Delhi. They both are on a path to break the perception of a beautiful lady.

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, Sonakshi revealed that she used to hide and eat sweets because she faced body shaming issues during her growing-up years. Huma on the other hand revealed that during Diwali time she preferred eating sweets and she did not care about the body-shaming part. Indeed! Who worries about calories during the festival time? Sonakshi earlier in an interview had also revealed that she was bullied for being overweight. However, she did not allow this thing to dampen her self-esteem. She used to be 95 kg and was also called names by many guys. The actress always knew that there was a lot more to her than just her weight which surely can't determine her identity.

Watch Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi from Double XL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Talking about body positivity, Huma had earlier revealed that she thought of being a part of Double XL movie post she started gaining weight during the pandemic. As she was just sitting and eating she thought of being a part of a movie that showcases issues related to body shaming and also talks about body positivity. Double XL has been directed by Satramm Ramani and will be released on November 4 at theatres near you. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for latest entertainment news.