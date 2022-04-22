Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are busy promoting Runway 34 in full swing, which is why we, too, recently caught up with the pair to speak about their upcoming mid-air thriller. Of course, the conversation seldom sticks to the movie of the moment, and inadvertently veers toward all and sundry. True to form, during our exclusive interview with actors, their forthcoming projects were also discussed, with Drishyam 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to Ajay Devgn's official 2015 remake of the cult Malayalam blockbuster, being one among them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter's name revealed; Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi spark dating rumours and more

Opening up on when Drishyam 2 could possibly release and how similar or different it'll be from the Mohanlal starrer (for the uninitiated, the Bollywood sequel is also based on the Malayalam sequel), Ajay Devgn said, "Drishyam 2 should come later this year itself. We've made a few changes, but the core of the film and its major essence remains the same (as the 2021 Malayalam movie)."

In the same interview, the superstar spoked about whether Bollywood is actually feeling threatened by South movies aka the so-called pan-India films or is it just a perception created through social-media chatter, adding, "The same thing was said about Hollywood some time ago, but nothing happened. So, these things will always be spoken about about, but there's no question that Bollywood will continue doing well. More importantly, it's important to stop seeing our films from different regions like the North or South or some other place and just see them as movies from India."

Coming to the film on hand, ever since the Runway 34 trailer was launched in the presence of the film's Director and lead actor, , along with the rest of his cast, , Angira Dhar and , plus a huge media contingent, at the prestigious PVR Infinity Mall in Andheri West, Mumbai, the movie has been creating huge buzz both within the trade as well as the audience.

The Runway 34 trailer more than lived up to expectations, with a perfect combination of commercialisation and content, while also hooking you in with the right buildup, intrigue, thrill, suspense and curiosity by not giving away too much, something most trailers fail to do these days. The movie, which also stars and , and produced and directed by Devgn himself, release on 29th April for Eid weekend.