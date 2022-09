South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan has been around for a decade now, having been part of several hits and having seen his popularity grow by leaps and bounds, especially among the Malayalam cinema audience, but to an extent across the rest of the country, too. That being said, we still haven't seen him so any of those big pan-India films yet like other South stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Yash have. Even his last blockbuster, Sita Ramam, was solely a Telugu release. So, what could be the reason? Well, no need to guess why anymore as Dulquer himself has now answered the million-dollar question. Also Read - Chup FIRST movie reviews are out: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol starrer impresses; fans call it 'Best psychological thriller' [View Tweets]

BollywoodLife recently sat down for an exclusive interview with the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller, Chup, when we took a detour from the movie on hand and put Dulquer Salmaan on the hot seat about the chances of fans finally getting to see him and Mammootty come together on screen in Bilal, which he's incidentally, also producing. While Dulquer didn't hold back from divulging the information, unfortunately, it wasn't what we were hoping to hear.

Dulquer Salmaan said that he, too, has heard the rumors floating of him and Mammootty sharing screen space in Bilal, but does not know from where they began. He added that the right people to comment on this would be the writer and Director as it could only happen if the script needs it as the movie is a sequel to a very successful film of his father (Big B), highlighting that while it'd be great were it to happen, it needs to take place only if necessary.