Emraan Hashmi had built a rabid fan-following pretty speedily among the masses ever since 2004's Muder (released a year after his debut film, Footpath) – a fanbase that was soon cemented with other popular films like , Kalyug, Gangster, , , Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, , , Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. And, truth be told, as good an actor he's always been, most of Emraan Hashmi's stardom was built on two aspect – kissing on screen (at a time it was far from common without OTT platforms) and musical chartbusters to rival that of any era of Bollywood.

Post Raaz 3 though, we saw Emraan Hashmi make a conscious shift toward more serious, or as some people like to put it, classier films, with Shanghai, Ek Thi Daayan, Ghanchakkar, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Tigers, Why Cheat India, The Body and Chehre. So, during an exclusive interview with BollywideLife, we decided to ask the star how conscious was the decision and if he feels it has affected his stardom in any way or alienated a section of his fanbase.

Opening up on how the decision was indeed well planned, but it hasn't necessarily distanced any of his fans, said, "I think it's film specific. Mera ek yeh bahu hi consicious decision tha kyuki main chahta tha ki main khud creative satisfaction ke liye kuch aur karu (it was a very conscious decision from my end as I wanted to do something different for my own, creative satisfaction). I was well aware ki jo app ek doosri raah pe chalte hain, phir thode se log naraaz ho jaate hain (when you take a different path, then people do get a bit annoyed). Par woh fans humesha rahenge (I'll always have those fans), I think you need the right film."

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the horror film, Dybbuk, a remake of the 2017 hit Malayalam movie, Ezra. Costarring Nikita Dutta, Dybbuk releases 29th October on Amazon Prime.