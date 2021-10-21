Emraan Hashmi opens up his 'conscious decision' to shed a KISSING-HERO and musical star image; says, 'I'll always have my fans' [EXCLUSIVE]

Though always a good actor, much of Emraan Hashmi's stardom was built on kissing on screen and musical chartbusters. Post Raaz 3 though, there's been a paradigm shift in his choices toward more serious cinema. So, during an exclusive interview, we decided to ask the star how conscious was the decision and if he feels it has alienated a section of his fanbase.