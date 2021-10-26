Emraan Hashmi opens up on making a 'conscious effort to return to his massy' image after doing many classy films [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where we sat down to discuss his upcoming Amazon Prime horror film, Dybbuk, we decided to also touch upon Emraan Hashmi's conscious decision to shift from mass to class cinema, and to our surprise, the star revealed how he's now making an effort to go in the opposite direction