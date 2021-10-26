Emraan Hashmi's strong fan-following among the masses has been built ever since 2004's Muder (released a year after his debut film, Footpath) – a fanbase that was soon cemented with other popular films like , Kalyug, Gangster, , , Raaz - The Mystery Continues (Raaz 2), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, , , Jannat 2 and Raaz 3. And, truth be told, as good an actor he's always been, most of Emraan Hashmi's stardom was built on two aspect – kissing on screen (at a time it was far from common without OTT platforms) and musical chartbusters to rival that of any era of Bollywood. Also Read - #BLRecommends: Loving The Five Juanas? – check out The Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies, Churails and more web series where women get together to kick a**

Post Raaz 3 though, we saw Emraan Hashmi make a conscious shift toward more serious, or as some people like to put it, classier films, with Shanghai, Ek Thi Daayan, Ghanchakkar, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Tigers, Why Cheat India, The Body and Chehre. So, during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where we sat down to discuss his upcoming Amazon Prime horror film, Dybbuk, we decided to also touch upon Emraan Hashmi's conscious decision to shift from mass to class cinema, and to our surprise, the star revealed how he's now making an effort to go in the opposite direction.

Opening up on how he's now taking steps to return to massy movies, said, "I think it's film specific. Mera ek yeh bahu hi consicious decision tha kyuki main chahta tha ki main khud creative satisfaction ke liye kuch aur karu (it was a very conscious decision from my end as I wanted to do something different for my own, creative satisfaction). I was well aware ki jo app ek doosri raah pe chalte hain, phir thode se log naraaz ho jaate hain (when you take a different path, then people do get a bit annoyed). Par woh fans humesha rahenge (I'll always have those fans), I think you need the right film. Somewhere, jo mass filmein hai, consciously, dobara unme jaana chahta hoon kyunki abhi maine class ki filmein kar li hai, jo bhi performances deni thiappy , woh di (I'm making a conscious effort to reutrn to massy movies as I've now done classy films, given the performances I wanted to). I'm very happy with the way the films shaped up, ab main uss disha main phirse jana chahta hoon (now, I want to return to that zone)."

Watch Emraan Hashmi's full video interview below:

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the horror film, Dybbuk, a remake of the 2017 hit Malayalam movie, Ezra. Costarring Nikita Dutta, Dybbuk releases 29th October on Amazon Prime.