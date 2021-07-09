BLExclusive: From entering Bigg Boss 15 with her husband to how far she can go to support Salman Khan; here's everything that Rakhi Sawant spilled the beans on

If you are feeling low at any point we got two words for you – . She is one person who will definitely entertain you. It doesn’t matter whether you like her or not. She knows what to say and how to say it. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, she was at her inimitable best as she candidly spoke about many things. Here’s a look. Also Read - Tanhaji, Golmaal Again and more: 5 times Ajay Devgn proved he is the ultimate box office 'Clash King'

‘I can do anything for Salman’

Rakhi is grateful for and what he has done for her mother's cancer treatment.

Bigg Boss 15 with her husband

After Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi now wants to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her husband. She feels he will be a changed man after the show.

Her desire to be a mother

Rakhi openly spoke about her motherly instincts kicking in. She has already frozen her eggs.

Mika vs KRK

No one can mess with Salman, was Rakhi’s clear message to aka KRK.

Fun rapid fire

What if Rakhi woke up as Salman Khan or ? Know her answer. Interestingly, she didn’t say anything about Bigg Boss 14 winner , but appreciated her husband .

Love her or hate her, you simply can’t ignore her. That’s Rakhi Sawant for you.