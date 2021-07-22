Do Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar play bullies or buddies to newcomers on the sets? Sooryavanshi actor Mrunal Jain reveals it all [Exclusive]

The Bollywood industry had to go through a lot of negativity in the past year. The sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput exposed the ugly side of being in the industry. Many accused the big stars of Bollywood of bullying the newcomers and not giving them the chance to grow. However, TV actor Mrunal Jain, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with a biggie, has a completely different story to tell. Mrunal Jain will be seen sharing screen space with stars like Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. When asked about working with the these ‘Big Stars’ and if it was unnerving, Mrunal Jain revealed that they were warm and welcoming. Also Read - RRR: THIS massy composer comes on board for the promotional song of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Find out

He said, "Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar's energy had a positive impact on me. There were no borders. They were warm and welcomed the newcomers on set with open arms. So that was something that got me comfortable and that was the best thing I could have asked for." Mrunal Jain also revealed what he learned from his co-stars on the sets of Sooryavanshi. He said, "You just don't believe these are the same superstars you have been watching on the big screen for so many years. You get to know how they portray the craft. I had difficulty being in the character and I was constantly having a fan moment. They are not superstars just because they are Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, or Ajay Devgn. They are superstars because of their craft and the dedication they have stuck to their whole life. That is the reason they have come so far. Discipline, dedication towards your craft, and the passion of being in front of the camera, this is what I have learnt from them. "

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has not released yet but is already the most talked about film. The release of the film has been getting postponed because of COVID-19, which has made it impractical for theatres to open. However, the makers have decided to not to release the film on OTT and wait for the theatres to reopen in a full-fledged manner.