Fukrey star Varun Sharma on the 'crazy' experience of working with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty in Cirkus [Exclusive]

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma opened up about working under the guidance of Rohit Shetty and how he bonded with costar Ranveer Singh over some crazy music while also dropping a major hint on when we can expect their eagerly anticipated movie, Cirkus, to release.