Fukrey star Varun Sharma on the 'crazy' experience of working with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty in Cirkus [Exclusive]

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The film is inspired by Shakespeare's play – The Comedy of Errors. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus also stars , , Siddhartha Jadhav, , , , , Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, , Anil Charanjeett, , and Murli Sharma to name a few. In an interview with BollywoodLife, Varun Sharma spoke about working under the guidance of Rohit Shetty.

The Fukrey star said, "It was one of the most beautiful times of my life I would say. I mean to be working under the guidance of Rohit Shetty sir, I think it is a blessing for any actor to be a part of his team and to be directed by him. I think he is a phenomenal human being and I love him. He is genuinely like my elder brother. With Rohit Sir, its just been an amazing time. And the entire team has been amazing. Every day we have been a part of has been superb." Varun Sharma shared how he and Ranveer Singh bonded over music on the sets of Cirkus. He also spoke about how Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty made is easy for him to perform.

He said, "Ranveer bhai and me, I think its crazy yaar. Wee bonded a lot over music and I have introduced some banging Punjabi songs to him and he has introduced me to some crazy songs. So that was the bonding point and I think it was a very comfortable and easing of a ride because once you have such legends like Rohit sir directing you and super-experienced person like Ranveer being you co-actor. And if they give you that easiness, a lot of things for you become easy. Cirkus will be out super-soon.”