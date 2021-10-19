Manzoor Dil: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal share the most challenging part of shooting their latest love ballad [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and the first runner up Arunita Kanjilal are back to win our hearts with their amazing chemistry. The two will be seen in the love song Manzoor Dil director and produced by Raj Surani. The song’s teaser has dropped today and Arudeep fans are already going gaga over it. With the teaser, the wait for the song has only reached the next level. Just minutes before the song’s teaser launch, Pawandeep and Arunita spoke to BollywoodLife and spilled the beans on what went into the making of the song. When asked if they were feeling nervous or excited about the song, Pawandeep said, “We have been working on the song for the past two months and there is excitement and nervousness both to see how audience react to it.” Arunita seconded Pawan’s emotions. Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal reveal why they can never be part of reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi [Exclusive]

The two also shared their experience of shooting for the song. They are not just the singers who will be in the background but also the faces of the song. Both Arunita and Pawandeep found it to be an enriching experience, shooting in sun and snow and act for the first time. Pawandeep said, "It was challenging to emote as per the lines and not let surrounding bother you." For Arunita, "Shooting in various locations was very new and unique experience. To act for the first time and that too on a song that you have sung yourself was very different. We hope audience like it."

In the teaser that is going viral now, Pawandeep goes down on his knees and proposes Arunita and their amazing chemistry is beautiful. Pawandeep also promises that this is just the start and there will be more sings with the two of them in the future. Director Raj Surani has signed them up for 20 songs and so AruDeep fans are in for a treat.

When asked to predict if the song will trend and become No. 1 on various platforms, Pawandeep said, “We don’t make a song with the view to make it trend. It is only to entertain the audience. Making the audience fall in love with the song is the only thing we strive for.”

Well, we are sure Pawandeep and Arunita will continue to win audiences hearts with their mesmerising singing and performances.