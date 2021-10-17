has returned to TV and the loyal fan base of the show is super stoked to celebrate the Music Ka Tyohar with the judges and the contestants. This year, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will have , and on the main judge panel with 30 musicians as the jury. will yet again take up the hosting duties for the show. Recently, a launch event of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa had been held in the city and BollywoodLife got in touch with Aditya Narayan for a little tête-à-tête whilst there. Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Bigg Boss 15 fails to get love from the audience; Anupamaa keeps ruling the chart

Now, Aditya has hosted several singing-based reality TV shows in the country. His last stint being Indian Idol 11. The singer-host faced a lot of criticisms for his honest opinions and frank nature. We asked Aditya how he manages to keep going despite all the negativity and criticisms. The Tatad Tatad hitmaker said, "Honestly, I feel like we have to be authentic to ourselves. We should be honest with ourselves. And na hi humko waah-waahi se bohot jyada fark padna chahiye aur an hi humko criticisms se jyada fark padna chahiye. (We should neither be affected by the praises nor the criticisms). Because that is not the reason why I am doing this. I don't make music or host shows for people to love me. I do it because I love hosting shows. I love being a part of these music reality shows. I love making music. Logon ka opinion secondary hai. At the same time, agar mere man mein aisi koi baat hai jo main bolna chahta hu logon ko, I should always say it. Kyunki hum insaan hai and just because chaar log iska bura maan jayenge ya kisi aur tarike se usko le lenge, iska matab ye nahi ki main apni sacchayi nahi bolu. (People's opinion is secondary. If I have something to say I will say it. We are human beings and just because a few will feel bad or take it in the wrong way doesn't mean I won't say my truth)."

"And whatever I have said, it is with due respect to all my seniors to all my contemporaries. I don't have any ill feelings for anybody. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion and so am I," he added. Are y'all all excited to see Aditya host again and his camaraderie with the judges Shankar, Himesh and Vishal? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.