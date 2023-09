OTT is full of interesting content. Latest to add to the list is Bambai Meri Jaan. As the name suggests, the series on Amazon Prime Video takes us back to the days when Mumbai was Bambai. It is set in the post-Independence time when Mumbai witnessed a massive rise of goons and gangsters. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary and others. Among all, Kritika Kamra as Habiba Kadri stands out the most. We got in touch with the actress who candidly spoke about the show. We also asked Kritika Kamra to share her top OTT recommendations. So if you are wondering what to watch on OTT this weekend, here's the guide. Also Read - Bambai Meri Jaan Exclusive: Kritika Kamra aka Habiba shares interesting deets of season 2; 'Fans will get to see...'

First on her list is Bambai Meri Jaan. When we asked her to share her top OTT recommendations, she urged everyone to watch her show. She said, "I want everybody to drop everything and watch the show and specially people who think that they've seen this world and this story before, they really should tune in to see how different it is from everything and how detailed it is from and that's why different from everything else they've seen in this genre before." Also Read - Bambai Meri Jaan: Maker of the Avinash Tiwary starrer talks about glorifying negative characters on screen [Exclusive]

Kritika Kamra's ' What to watch on OTT' recommendations list

When probed further, Kritika Kamra said that she has been hooked onto many OTT shows of late. The first one on her suggestion list is Jubilee. The show on Amazon Prime Video helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane is a favourite of many. It is a period drama starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana and more. Kritika Kamra mentioned that she is currently watching Only Murders in the Building. It has Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and many more popular stars. The show is on Disney Plus Hotstar. The next on her list was The Bear. The comedy series on Disney+Hotstar has got everyone hooked including Kritika Kamra. She said that she is obsessed with the show. The another one on her list is Beef. The comedy show on Netflix has stars like Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, and many more. It is rated 8 on IMDB. Also Read - Bambai Meri Jaan team reveals what makes their mafia saga different from the clutter of Don movies and shows [Exclusive]

Quite an interesting list isn't it? But we shall surely urge all to watch Bambai Meri Jaan as it is worth your time.