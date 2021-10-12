[EXCLUSIVE] Rashmi Rocket: Were Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee intimidated by Taapsee Pannu? The duo spill the beans

In Bollywood, we have seen several celebs, who possess a very intimidating personality and the versatile star is one of them. In fact, in one of the interviews during the promotions of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee said she thought costars and might be scared of her because of the image she has. Well, we can't deny the fact that the Pink actress has an aura, personality and she’s such a powerful performer that it can make anyone a little intimidated. So we asked her Rashmi Rocket costars Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee about their experience of working with Taapsee and whether they got intimidated by her. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more

When asked this question, Abhishek Banerjee gave a surprising reaction and said, "Intimidating, really? What?" and asked Priyanshu, "Kya bolta hai yaar tu?" (What you want to say on this?) to which, Priyanshu shared his experience and said, "We became friends on day 1 and bahot he relaxed, chilled out jise kehte hain. Bahot he mazedaar insaan hai. Toh humne toh bahot gappe maari or hum log toh duniyadaari ki har baat karte the jab bhi hum teeno ek saath baithe hote the. Toh ek dusre ki taang khichna. Main toh itne saare gande jokes maarta tha ki woh bolti rehti thi ki Priyanshu stop your bad jokes but mujhe maza aata tha. Unse unko speed, energy milti thi tezz bhaagne ki or woh energy ko follow-up karte rehta tha but nahi kahi bhi mujhe intimidating nahi laga, in fact we shared very great energy at work. Work energy Bahot kamaal hai unki." (Taapsee is a very fun-loving person and whenever we used to get time on the sets, we used to talk and have fun. Her energy was infectious, and I never got intimidated by her. In fact, we both shared a great energy to work).

On the other hand, the Paatal Lok star said, "Woh Delhi se hai mein Delhi se hoon toh pehle din se he humari energy achi thi or main unhe pehle se bhi jaanta hoon toh yeh mujhe kabhi nahi laga. In fact, it's quite surprising for someone to say that because I have always seen her smiling and talking, and I mean of course she talks her mind par usmein intimade hone wali baat nahi hai yaar matlab woh thik hai na achi baat hai na ki koi jaisa hai waisa he hai so that's how people should be. She is honest about her opinion. She is very real about how she wants to approach things, which is great." (Since I know her from earlier so there were no awkward or intimidating moments between us. She has strong opinions and talks her mind but that is a great things, it is never intimidating).

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also features and . It will premiere on October 15 on Zee 5.