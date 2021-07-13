Fahadh Faasil REVEALS why Malayalam movies don't mint 200-300 crore at the box office like Tamil, Telugu films; says, 'We're looking at nothing less than 2000 crore' [EXCLUSIVE]

BollywoodLife couldn't have found two better candidates that one of Malayalam cinema's leading stars, Fahadh Faasil, and his Malik director, Mahesh Narayanan, to place on the hot seat and inquire why the industry is yet to break those big box office records or why it's films are yet to receive that 'pan-India' tag like Tamil and Telugu movies have