Farsi is winning hearts and how. Shahid Kapoor once again grabbed your attention with his OTT debut show Farzi. While the fans are going gaga over the show Shahid Kapoor in interaction with BollywoodLife mentioned that he is damn nervous about the fact of how the will audience react. In the interview further, we asked Shahid how did she manage to always hit the right chord to which the actor very humbly replied that he is trying to be a student in life and wants to give his best in everything. Many times happen when you achieve the success you start getting the feeling of you know everything and that's the worst place to be when you are achieving success. And I was in that phase too, said Shahid Kapoor after today he is revolving himself and that is very important as an actor to him.

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, he has proved his mettle in every genre, you name it and he has killed it in every frame. His last film Jersey saw him giving his career's best performance but the film failed to impress the audience they were in love with his acting skills, that's Shahid Kapoor for you, he brings life even in bad films.

Shahid Kapoor shines as Sunny in Farzi and he owns it in every frame like every time if you haven't watched the show then you are missing something good. Apart from Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi to is just damn good and the shades he brings to the show are brilliant. He proves his mettle by being the most versatile star in down south. Raashi Khanna has also done justice to her role. Overall Raj and DK this time too won accolades for bringing something different to the table once again.