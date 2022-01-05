Bharti Singh opens up on handling pregnancy amid covid scare [Exclusive interview]

is expecting her first child with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. And is doing everything possible to keep herself healthy especially amid this omicron threat. Bharti has been up on her toes, she was seen working despite her pregnancy and even joked that her baby is gone on his papa, kaam karna chahta hai. Bollywoodlife had an exclusive chat with the comedian to know how she is handling her pregnancy. She spoke her heart out with us right from her cravings to be scared of caesarean delivery. Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Krushna Abhishek: 7 celebs who got miffed with Kapil Sharma for SHOCKING reasons

Eating healthy

I have been waking up early in the morning. I go for walk, and then I eat soaked almonds and something healthy for my breakfast like sprouts or something green with lots of fruits and juice. Later in lunch, I eat bajra, jawar, corn ki rotis, I try to eat as healthy I can. I don't really on anyone to give me food on time. I make sure that I myself do it as right now the person who can take the best care of me is 'me'.

Excercise for normal delivery

I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer.

Scared of lockdown

I am really scared of rising covid cases. I always think that what will happen if lockdown will be announced. without any house help, I will go mad. Mai akeli kaise karungi ghar ka kaam, bahara ka aam aur upar se ye pregnancy. She even asked her concern that of really covid is rising and what ore she can do to take extra care of her n this time.

Pregancy cravings

Talking about her cravings Bharti said, " I really crave to at vada pav a lot. I can eat vada pav three times a day with lasoon ki chutney and one cold drink. I know cold drink is not allowed at this time( bacha kala hojayega na) she joked. Later se added, " I really don't care about the color or gender of the baby. bus healthy baby ho". she concluded.

Bharti said that she has taken a break from work right now as it takes too much toll on her. Sometimes I feel a lot of suffocation, sometimes I really don't understand my feelings. Pregnancy is really tough but at the same time, I am enjoying this phase.