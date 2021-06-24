Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban REVEALS when the film will go on floors and is expected to release [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It was officially announced earlier in April this year that Fukrey 3 was going on floors. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma themselves, who play Hunny and Choocha in the much-loved comic franchise, had taken to Instagram to make the announcement. Then the second COVID-19 wave struck, brought with it another round of lockdown, and everyone's plans went for a toss, including the that of the Fukrey team's. But, with the situation slowly but steadily returning to some semblance of normalcy, fans of the Fukrey series were wondering when the shoot of Fukrey 3 would finally begin, and what does the delay mean for the eventual release. Well, we've got those answers for you right here, straight from the horse's mouth, with Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjaban dropping some inside scoop on the film during an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled after a video of a team member helping her with her footwear goes viral, Kartik Aaryan to star in Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Opening up on when the shoot of Fukrey 3 may finally begin and what that means for its possible release date, Richa Chadha said, "Fukrey 3 will go on floors a little later than expected. We were supposed to start shooting in April, but, I think, it's only responsible to not shoot it immediately because we're now expecting a third wave (of coronavirus) and Fukrey has a lot of actors, a lot of crowd scenes, plenty of travel between Delhi and Bombay. I'm okay to wait – when our audience has waited for 4-5 years, they might as well wait for 3-4 months more, so that the entire cast stays safe. I don't think it's a very bad idea, we should all wait, so, sorry about that, guys, but as actors we can't even wear masks, and that becomes a problem. The film will definitely release only next year (2022)."

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, who helmed the first two Fukrey movies, will be handling the reins this time, too, while Pulkit Samrat, , Richa Chadha, , and are all expect to return.