Fukrey 3: Richa Chadha gives a MAJOR Update about the film's shoot [Exclusive]

Richa Chadha has been a part of many amazing movies, but her character of Bholi Punjaban from the Fukrey franchise is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters she has played on the big screen. Fukrey was released in 2013, and had hit the big screens in 2017. Both the films did well at the box office, and fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for Fukrey 3. Last year, Fukrey 3 was supposed to start rolling but because of the pandemic, the shoot was postponed. Also Read - Richa Chadha gives free hugs on Mumbai streets; netizens have mixed reaction, 'So good of her but corona' – watch

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:



BollywoodLife recently interacted with Richa Chadha and the actress gave us some interesting details about the film’s shoot. Well, the movie is all set to go on the floors next week. Also Read - Roohi 2: Rajkummar Rao shares LATEST UPDATE on the sequel to his horror-comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When we asked Richa about an update on Fukrey 3 shoot, the actress said, “Just one or two weeks before the second wave last year, we were supposed to start shooting for the film. But, it’s good that we decided to postpone it. The producer needs the guts to face the losses and let the filmmaker make the film in the right way. But yes, we are going on floors next week, and I am sure people are going to like the movie. We are hoping to wrap up the shoot soon and get the movie for the audiences.” Also Read - Suhana Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Further talking about her character Bholi Punjaban, Richa told us, “I don’t think a character like Bholi Punjaban has been written for a female actor in Hindi films; it’s different. So, I think that’s why people like it.”

So, for all the moviegoers who have been waiting for Fukrey 3, their wait will come to an end soon as the film starts rolling next week. Fukrey franchise also stars , Pulkit Samrat, , and . The franchise is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by and 's Excel Entertainment.