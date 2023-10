In this interview, Utkarsh and Simrat shared their experience of working in Gadar 2 and gave us a sneak peek into what we can expect from them in the coming months. They talked about the challenges they faced while shooting, the camaraderie on set, and the excitement of being a part of such a highly anticipated project. Utkarsh and Simrat shared some special tips and insights on maintaining healthy and happy relationships. From communication to trust, they touched upon various aspects that can help us build strong connections with our loved ones. Overall, this interview was a delightful mix of fun, laughter, and valuable insights. Utkarsh and Simrat's chemistry and infectious energy made it a joy to watch. So, keep an eye out for this interview and get ready to be entertained and inspired by these talented stars of Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol compares Tara Singh to Marvel Comics characters

