Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt FINALLY reacts to Kangana Ranaut slamming the little girl's VIRAL video

's Gangubai Kathiawdi will be released in a day in theaters and fans cannot contain their excitement for it. The trailer and songs of the film have been amazing responses. There have been several reels made on Alia Bhatt's famous dialogues from the film. However, one video of the little girl imitating Alia has gone VIRAL and everyone showered their love on the little one except . Bollywood's Thalaivi actress Kangana objected to the video claiming that the film talks about prostitution and it's not correct for the little girl to follow this. There has been huge debate ever since Kangana Ranaut's criticism and now finally Alia Bhatt has reacted to it. In an exclusive chat with India.com Alia was asked about the little girl's VIRAL video. To which she replied, " I thought it was very cute. I am assuming that it’s not done without the supervision of an elder. If the elder, who’s hopefully, her mother or father or sister or a loved one, is okay with it, then I don’t think we should have any issues with it as people." Also Read - Ajay Devgn and Kajol wedding anniversary: Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wishes wifey with an aww-worthy confession

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmygalaxy)

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress- Hindi Movies. To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com (https://www.bollywoodlife.com/awards/bollywoodlife-awards-2022/)

Taking to her Instagram Kangana Ranaut had raised an objection she wrote, “Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it (sic)." Defending her criticism over the viral video, Kangana in one of her interaction with media had said, " It is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate the TikTok videos, to imitate the sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. Should my voice be shut just because it doesn’t serve someone’s purpose economically? Nobody’s voice should be shut. Social media shouldn’t only be used to use filters and to put your fancy clothes on, it should also be a place where people can give opposite views." Also Read - Rakhi Sawant slams Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss; says, 'bhai mein dum hai, behen mein nahi'