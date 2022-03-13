is one of the actresses who managed to break the box office records with her women-centric films right from to is right ow helping all praise for 's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sherni actress is and that who after two years the theatres' opened and the female-led film rocked at the box office. Talking to PTI she said that today things have changed drastically and a female-led film is equally started, " There are other filmmakers, writers and actors who have done this. And we are all now with every film moving a step forward. Look at what is happening with Gangubai Kathiawadi. How amazing it is that after two years when theatres opened it is a female-led film that has rocked the box office!". Earlier the actress used to fall prey to typical characters where women played only ideas roles but today that isn't the case, says Vidya Balan," Previously it was the perfect, ideal woman, today there is not ideal. Because we are being recognised as individuals in the world around us. Hence, there is that much more variety than you are getting to see in the representation of women onscreen. Today in films we are acknowledging the flaws, she is great the way she is. Because we have realised that the ordinary emerges from the extraordinary. We are telling ordinary women stories, which is what has happened". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's silence on The Kashmir Files, Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4's latest updates and more

She further added, " Someone is finding their voice, their purpose or someone is struggling to make ends meet. But each of us has an identity beyond We are releasing that we are individuals, we are not women as a category. We are not bhed, Bakri (cattle). We are all humans. We are people. We are now exploring that. But that is because it is happening in the real world. Look at the professions we have entered". Indeed Kudos to all our actresses out there!