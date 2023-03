Sara Ali Khan starrer highly anticipated film Gaslight finally released today after much wait. It is a murder mystery also featuring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. The film has skipped the theatrical release and was released on Diseny+ Hotstar on 31st March 2020. Citing the history of films released in the past two years many movies made their way directly to OTT platforms instead of cinema. Freddy, Darlings, Govinda Naam Mera, and more were released on digital platforms and made it big, similarly, Gaslight will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Rahul Dev who plays a prominent role of an investigating officer spoke of his thoughts on the film’s OTT release. Also Read - Raj Kundra and Mahhi Vij test positive for COVID-19; actress details her heartbreaking ordeal [Watch Video]

was asked to share his thoughts if Gaslight should have been released in theaters or OTT is the perfect platform for this movie. To this, he replied, "In fact, OTT is a fantastic platform for this movie. In any thriller, there's a sound and a visual involved. The cinema is all about sound and visuals either there's a visual that you watch or it'll move you with the sound. So in that sense, in theater, the sound and the visual are always bigger. If there is a way larger than life movie, the visual is big but the phone cuts the visual as the screen is short. And naturally sounds in theaters are impactful because it is Dolby. But Gaslight is a murder mystery where intrigue is very important and to get the gist of intrigue concentration is necessary. In theaters, people may get distracted but on phone, if you like something you will watch it carefully.

Gaslight is a murder mystery that follows the story of a girl visiting her father only to find that he is missing when she returns to her royal family. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani the film stars , , , and Rahul Dev in lead roles. The film is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023.