Gaslight is a much-awaited murder mystery thriller starring , , and in the lead roles. too plays a prominent role of a police officer who investigates the murder. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the actor opened up on his experience of working on Gaslight and with co-stars. The actor fondly spoke of Sara Ali Khan calling her a self-taken star at an early stage of her career.

When asked what was it like working on the film, Rahul Dev responded, “It was fun. I love Vikrant's work. I mean, wherever I've seen him before, I really do like what he does. So, it was wonderful to watch him again. And in terms of the others, Sara, I found very sincere. For every shot that she was attempting, she was really, really, you could see that, you know, the other person is really really trying hard and doing the best and it's a big risk. She has taken charge of her career very early in life. The film is resting on her shoulders so, it was a fun experience.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and more stars show off their chic airport looks [Watch Video]

He further added, “Chitrangada Singh has been in the round for a bit now so she's not exactly a newcomer now. She is working for a long time and doing really well and she's good in Gaslight." Talking about the movie he said, "most of the roles are a little twisted in the sense of the characters, not the actors. So it adds to the confusion of the film. The movie is totally nail-biting and the audience will really like it.” Also Read - How Gaslight beauty Sara Ali Khan lost 40kgs and went from being a chubby girl to the perfect siren [View Pics]

Gaslight explores the story of Misha who returns to her royal family to meet her estranged father but finds out that he has been murdered. It is intriguing to see how the story unfolds and who is the killer whether the person is a family member. The murder mystery is directed by Pavan Kirpalani who co-wrote it with Neha Sharma. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023.