Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi says he saw Ranveer Singh in Deepika Padukone's eyes while romancing her and he told him, 'Chote, kill it' [Exclusive]

While it was challenging for Siddhant Chaturvedi to romance Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, the Gully Boy actor said that he saw Ranveer Singh in her eyes, which boosted his confidence to bring out the best in him.