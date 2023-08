Ghoomer starring Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan made it to the theatres on Friday. The film is helmed by R Balki. It is a sports drama that revolves around a cricketer named Anina. Saiyami Kher aka Anina wants to play for team India. However, her dreams come shattering when she meets with an accident. Abhishek Bachchan plays a former cricketer who then pushes her to march toward her dream despite all the odds. It is a very inspiring story that with all the emotions in place. Even though the movie has received great reviews from all, the film is struggling to mint at the box office. The Gadar 2 and OMG 2 euphoria has its impact. In an interview with us, Saiyami Kher shared very views. Also Read - Ghoomer review and strong word of mouth leads to extension of its limited screen

On Ghoomer facing competition at the box office

We asked her whether it was the wrong time to release Ghoomer in theatres given that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 released a week before. To this, Saiyami Kher said, "You know, we were all sitting around the office and discussing it. The thing is that as an actor and especially, well, I am, it's not like I'm some big star or anything, so it's not my, it's finally a producer and distributor's call. So I don't know if, if the way, you know, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are doing so well, they've been given two weeks and then, you know, after that you release it safe. So I guess the producers and the distributors thought that this was the correct time because there's so many films that there's a backlog of so many films that they felt there was no other date coming in. So with regards to fighting for screen, yes, I'm sure that is happening, but I am keeping my fingers crossed that this reaches a larger audience." Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 club; Abhishek Bachchan film takes below average start

On Toughest emotional scenes

For those who don't know, Ghoomer holds many emotional scenes. Especially, Saiyami Kher has many. We asked her which one was the toughest for her to act, she said, "Honestly, there were so many. I used to constantly be crying on the set. But two of them very difficult for me. One was the scene when Angad comes in and I tell him to go away and then Abhishek Bachchan comes in and says that how do you want to kill yourself? But what was tougher than that one was the climax of the film. When I hit that shot and I break down. Why that one was tough was because, you know, usually when we do like emotional scenes, we try to keep minimal people on set. It's very silent. An actor gets the mood to get into that space. But then, while shooting this, there were like 40 people on the ground plus like another 40 camera team people. There were like in the crowd, about a thousand people. So there was so much noise that it was very distracting to be in my zone. And then like I had to hit the shot and then break down and, you know, go through whatever I felt. So for me, that probably was the most challenging of the lot." Also Read - Ghoomer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proves she is Abhishek Bachchan's biggest cheerleader; here's how

On gradual career growth in Bollywood

Is Saiyami Kher choosy while picking projects? The actress replied, "I am not choosy at all, but it is the opportunities that have come my way is that I don't want to pick something just for the heck of it. Like, you know, after my first film, there were a lot of offers, where the girl was of no value and like she was totally insignificant to the story. So I feel those kind of roles is what I have not done at that point in my career. There are some films I do for heart entirely, which I feel I just want to do this because even if it reaches like 300 people, it will touch a chord with those 300 people."