Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The unique and interesting storyline of the show has won hearts. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma have been appreciated for their performances in the show. The show has been in the news ever since veteran actress Rekha had shot for a promo of the show. In the latest promo featuring the actress, we saw her speaking about the twist that's coming up in the lives of Sayi (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). We recently saw the entry of Samrat in the show. Yogendra Vikram Singh plays the role of Samrat who is Pakhi's husband. Samrat had left the Chavan house when he came to know of Pakhi and Virat's past. However, Virat and Sayi have now found Samrat and will soon take him home.

Yogendra Vikram Singh has had a short role until now in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin but Samrat has also made a place in the hearts of the audience. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Yogendra Vikram Singh spoke about the love he is getting for his character, Samrat. He said, "I hardly shot like for 15-16 episodes and after that because the storyline is such that most of the people can connect with me. Samrat got all the sympathy and so I think that is the reason why Samrat got so much love. And I think I played the character well as well. Also, the character is written really well. " Yogendra Vikram Singh also revealed what makes Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh aka Sayi-Virat one of the favourites TV jodis.

He said, "They look great with each other. They got along well with each other on sets. Ayesha is cute and charming. Neil aka Virat is handsome. So it is a very good combo and hence people love #SaiRat."