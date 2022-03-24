Kunal Kemmu has proved his versatility with films and series like the Golmaal franchise, Kalank, Malang, Abhay (season 1 and 2), Go Goa Gone, and more. He started his journey as a child actor and had featured in many successful films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, and others. The actor's performance in the Golmaal franchise and Go Goa Gone was loved by his fans, and moviegoers have been waiting for the next installment of both films. BollywoodLife recently interacted with Kunal and spoke to him about Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Truth behind Shah Rukh Khan's OTT app, Kareena Kapoor Khan's digital debut, Kunal Kemmu's Abhay 3 trailer and more

When asked about an update on the films, Kunal said, "I wish I had a confirmed answer for you, but officially there's nothing." When probed that both the films were officially announced before the pandemic, but we haven't heard any update on it, the actor told us, "Yes, no update about it. I don't even know if they are happening." Also Read - From Shahid Kapoor to Naga Chaitanya: 7 handsome hunks who are proud owners of most expensive BMW bikes

Meanwhile, Kunal is gearing up for Abhay 3 which is the third installment of his Zee5 original series Abhay. The show will premiere on the OTT platform on 8th April 2022, and it will be streaming in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Also Read - Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan have a 'traumatic experience' while driving in Mumbai with daughter Innaya; actor shares shocking ordeal

While talking about his other upcoming projects, Kunal told us, "There's a film called Kanjoos Makkhichoos which I have finished shooting. That's in the post-production, so it will be the next release. Then there's another show which I have finished shooting, but I can't talk about it, and there's another film which I start shooting for next month."