Goodbye is one of the films that marks Rashmika Mandanna's entry into Bollywood, and could also end up being her Bollywood debut depending on whether it'll release before or after Mission Majnu. And given that she's already a big star down South, having won the audience's hearts first in Kannada, there's immense buzz surrounding her Bollywood ingress. Coming to Goodbye, the last we heard was that the movie wrapped up. However, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, veteran actress revealed that some portions of the production, costarring , are left to shoot, while also divulging some inside dope on their roles.

Opening up on how she took her younger costar as her daughter, leading to an art-mirroring-life situation, Neena Gupta said, "Rashmika is playing my daughter. When I met her for the first time on set, I never knew she was such a big star over there (down South), I had just heard a bit about her. But, she's just like a little kid. I fell in love with her on the first day (of shoot) itself, felt like she's actually my daughter, just became very fond of her. She's the kind of girl that you'll just grow fond of her. And she's got such a pure heart that from the first day we bonded in such a way as if we knew each other since long before. She's very sweet, very down to earth and anyways, she's a good actress. I just gelled well with her even though we've only worked for a few days till now.

Reflecting on the release of Goodbye and disclosing that the wrap, which many thought was the film's, wasn't the case; the National Award winner added, "I'm not sure about that. The wrap up happened for one schedule, another one is remaining."

The buzz around Rashmika Mandanna just keeps growing, doesn't it?