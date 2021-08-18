Goodbye: Neena Gupta is all praise for Rashmika Mandanna; says, 'She's like a little kid' [EXCLUSIVE]

Given that Rashmika Mandanna is already a big star down South, there's immense buzz surrounding her Bollywood entry. Coming to Goodbye, the last we heard was that the movie wrapped up. However, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, veteran actress Neena Gupta revealed that some portions of the Ekta Kapoor production are left to shoot, while also waxing lyrical on her younger costar and divulging some inside dope on their roles.