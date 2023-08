Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Guns and Gulaabs is being loved immensely. The web show has been the talk of the town ever since it released. Guns and Gulaabs is a story set in the 90s world of crime and violence. It is a thriller comedy and it also stars Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah, late actor Satish Kaushik, T J Bhanu and others. Gulshan Devaiah spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and spoke about the love the Netflix series is getting. Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs star Adarsh Gourav recalls playing Satish Kaushik's son, 'he had a story for every situation...' [Exclusive]

He shared, "It's good and I am enjoying it for what it is. I am not taking it too seriously but at the same time it is a kind of fun and so I am enjoying it. I have the wisdom and experience to handle this in a constructive manner."

Gulshan Devaiah on working with Rajkummar Rao

He further shared his experience working with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and others. He shared, "They are all lovely. They are exceptionally talented people. I don't have scenes with anybody else but Rajkummar Rao."

Gulshan praises Dulquer Salmaan

Gulshan also went on to praise Dulquer Salmaan with whom he bonded really well. “I met Dulquer Salmaan and we become good friends. He is such a sweet guy and he handles his stardom so gracefully and I really like him. I really enjoyed spending time with him, “he said.

Gulshan Devaiah who plays Chaar Cut Aatmaram in Guns and Gulaabs went on to share that he really enjoyed spending time with the rest of the cast. He shared, “Adarsh Gourav is a talent who is the future. He is a fantastic actor. He was so good in The White Tiger and also in Guns and Gulaabs. I have so much admiration for him. He also really likes me a lot. T J Bhanu and I also became very good friends. It was a wonderful cast. Even though I did not have scenes with them but it was lovely spending time with all of them.”

Guns and Gulaabs is a seven episode Netflix series directed by Raj and DK. The comedy thriller series released on August 18 in India.