Guns and Gulaabs is getting all the love. Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav and others have left us all surprised with their exceptional work in the show. Directed by Raj and DK, the story of the show is set in the 90s world of crime and violence and is a seven episode Netflix crime comedy series. It is a story of love and innocence with a mix of human, romance and crime. Adarsh Gourav plays the role of Jugnu Ganchi in the show and being praised for the way he has portrayed the character. Also Read - Gulshan Devaiah shares the real story behind revealing Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's relationship [Exclusive]

Adarsh is seen as the late actor Satish Kaushik’s son in the series. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Adarsh shared his experience of working with Satish Kaushik in Guns and Gulaabs and also recalled how the late actor used to have many stories to share. Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs: Pooja A Gor lauds Dulquer Salmaan for being ‘kind-hearted’ [Exclusive]

Adarsh Gourav remembers Satish Kaushik

Adarsh said, “It was beautiful to work with him. He always had a lot of stories to share. I would specially ask him stories of when he moved to Bombay in the 1970s and he would tell me about how Versova used to be, how Veera Desai used to be, and he spoke to me about the day when rickshaws came on the streets of Bombay because it was literally in one day it happened. It was only taxis earlier and suddenly autos also started. He remembered that day very fondly.” Also Read - Guns and Gulaabs star Dulquer Salmaan reveals an elder woman squeezed his behind; says 'I was in pain'

Trending Now

Adarsh further praised Satish Kaushik and called his demise a terrible loss for the industry. He shared, “He was a man with so much experience, humility and so much humour. He was a great storyteller, a great human being, a great father, and a great actor. It is a terrible loss for all of us to not have him around anymore.”

Adarsh Gourav was earlier seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. He played the role of Rajkummar’s chauffeur in the film.