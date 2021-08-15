Gurmeet Choudhary reminisces how his Army background is the foundation of his life [Exclusive]

When we talk of living in a free India, the thought of our brave Indian Army comes instantly to our minds. The values of the our armed forces have pulled the nation out of crisis every now and then. Gurmeet Choudhary who is from an ARMY background spoke EXCLUSIVELY to BollywoodLife. He told us, "Before I came to Mumbai, my life was spent in the army. The way of life, the sense of discipline and responsibility is a great teacher. You cannot achieve anything without discipline and the forces teaches you that. Today, if people praise my work or my professionalism the credit goes to my background." Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Gautami Gadgil-Ram Kapoor and more: Onscreen TV couples who became real-life partners

The actor also spoke about what he loved best about the army. Gurmeet Choudhary said, "In every cantonment, there are temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches. The feeling of national integration through secularism is preached and practiced in the truest sense. We could feel that warmth of unity. I feel our Army is the backbone of our secular fabric. This is where India's secularism can be seen at one of its finest."

He also said that he felt happy seeing how social media has made people more aware of the contribution of our armed forces. "This is a very heartening thing. The armed forces are hugely respected all over the country. Now, people are being more aware due to social media. I feel people need to know more about how much they contribute for us," he signs off.