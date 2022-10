Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot releases after Halloween. The movie is a horror comedy and for sure will leave movie-goers guessing on what will happen next in the plot. The trailer of the film shows that Katrina's character is a ghost. All three of them together are in an attempt to find ghosts and give them moksha. We could not stop asking Ishaan about his horror movies binge list, as Halloween is right around the corner.

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the actor revealed that 's , Exorcist, Hereditary, The Witch by Robert Agers and Phone Booth are his top 5 favourite horror movies binge list. Talking about Urmila Matondkar and Ajav Devgn's Bhoot movie, it had released in 2012 and was directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Urmila played the role of a ghost posessed wife whose husband did not know how to save her. You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of Ishaan Khatter's Phone Bhoot here.



To talk about Exorcist it has been created by Jeremy Slater and talks about the story of two priests who are dealing with the case of a demon present who is targeting a family and a foster house. The cast has Ellen Burstyn (Chris MacNeil), Max Von Sydow (Father Lankester Merrin), Jason Miller (Father Damien Karras) · Linda Blair (Regan MacNeil) to name a few. You can watch the same on Amazon Prime Video. Ishaan also likes The Witch by Robert Eggers which is a story about how a family in the 1630s in New England is ripped apart by the forces of black magic, witchcraft and possession. You can watch the same on Amazon Prime Video. Talking further about Ishaan's next favourite horror movie Hereditary it talks about the story of a grieving family that is haunted by tragic occurrences. The cast has Toni Collette, Alex Wolff to name a few. We do not need to tell you about the stellar cast of Phone Bhoot as we all know. The movie is set to release on November 4, 2022 and has been directed by .