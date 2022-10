Siddhant Chaturvedi is all ready for the release of his next horror comedy movie Phone Bhoot which will be releasing on November 4. He will seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for the first time. The trailer of the movie has been loved by the audiences and it is interesting to note that the movie will be releasing after Halloween. Recently, Siddhant revealed to us about his top 6 horror movies that he prefers watching. If you are someone who is staying at home this Halloween, bookmark Siddhant's recommendation to have a sleepless night.

The actor, during an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life revealed that his favourite horror flicks are Band Darwaza, horror movie, , Darna Mana Hai, Vaastu Shastra and . In Shyam Ramsay's Bandh Darwaza a wealthy man is seen banishing an evil force but years later his daughter brings back the same. The film is available for free on Youtube. On the other hand Ramsay Brothers have directed and produced many Hindi horror movies. Bandh Darwaza was directed by them. 's Darna Zaroori Hai is about six kids who take shelter in a spooky house and an old woman tells them six horrific stories. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. Saif Ali Khan's Darna Mana Hai revolves around seven friends who tell each other horror stories in the middle of the night. Watch the same on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi's Phone Bhoot here.



While on the other hand Vaastu Shastra is all about a pair moving into a new home where an old tree outside the home is haunted. You can watch it on MX Player. 's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is all about an NRI staying with his wife at his ancestral haveli where weird incidents start occurring. He calls a psychiatrst to solve the puzzle. You can watch the movie on Hotstar.