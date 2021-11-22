Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his first OTT release, the Netflix thriller, Dhamaka. And while the film has garnered both critical appreciation and plenty of views from the moment it dropped on Netflix, the actor's fans are also eagerly awaiting any word on his forthcoming releases, especially with them having being delayed due to lockdown like all other movies around us. One such release is the long-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has had to deal with multiple lockdown, resulting in shooting delays, followed by theatrical shutdowns, resulting in postponements of it release date. Also Read - Are Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani getting married in 2022? The actress spills the beans

Now, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars , Tabu and Paresh Rawal, is set for release on 25th March 2022. A date has finally been locked for the sequel to the and horror-comedy classic. However, there have also been reports of the some portions of the directorial left to be shot, which has raised some chatter of the movie again meeting its release date or not. Well, the star of the film, , finally sets the record straight in an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife on what's left to shoot and whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will meet its release date or not.

"Around one or two days of things are left to shoot in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), if I had to really dissect it and tell you. Otherwise, the whole film is done. It's a very small portion that's left to shoot. And the film is going to definitely release in March," said Kartik Aaryan.

Watch Kartik Aaryan's entire video interview, where he also opens up about Freddy and Shehzada, below:

