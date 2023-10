Remember Ishaan Awasthi from Taare Zameen Par? Yes, the sweet but the mischievous boy is all grown up! Darsheel Safary is back and on path to make a place for himself in the industry. He is soon going to be seen in a film called Hukus Bukus. He essays the role of an aspiring cricketer based in Kashmir. The story revolves around the father-son bond, and is about hopes and aspirations. Ahead of the big release, we got in touch with Darsheel who spoke at length about the film and his journey. He also spoke about his connection with Aamir Khan. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai and Bachchans and other controversial family feuds in Bollywood that left fans worried

On why Darsheel Safary chose to be a part of Hukus Bukus

I have been busy doing theatre since the last six years or so and have been completing, focusing on acting skills, preparing myself for the bigger, longer innings. Vinay Bhardwaj sir, the producer and director of the film, had come to see one of my plays and he said that he had a project for me. We met and he narrated the concept. My only thing was that I was not very enthusiastic to be a part of a film with all about propaganda and all the controversial stuff. I just asked him that it's a beautiful story but we are not catching that angle right? He said, no, not at all. We are just looking at a very personal intimate story of a boy and his father and it's based on cricket. It has some thoughts on faith, some themes and I think it will be fun. I was like, fine, fair enough. We started prepping and I am a big cricket fan so I was very happy to be a part of it. What actually got me attracted to this project was because this shows my character, Arjun, that I am playing, he is very passionate. He is passionately driven. This guy does everything very passionately in his life. There is a lot of love and a lot of positivity in the character.

On his bond with Aamir Khan

It is very nice. We had connected when Laal Singh Chadha had released and I had messaged him stating how much I liked the film and can see his hard work and passion. We had connected on birthday, I had messaged him on his birthday and he replied. So we keep talking here and there. I know that he definitely has an eye on what I am doing. Who hota hai na silent angel types. Most of my projects are taken up after informing him through one channel or the other. 'This is the film I am doing, looking forward to your blessings.' There is always a sweet response and very quickly also.

Is he a part of Aamir Khan's recently announced film Sitare Zameen Par?

"(Laughs) I don't know ya. I don't know whether I can talk about it but yes, exciting time is ahead." He neither denied nor confirmed the same.

On asking for work from Aamir Khan

There is one angle here where you say that you have to make a few phone calls and bang you are on a film set. And then there is another way where you are noticed by the entire world. You work hard, you slog, you do everything on you own without any additional help. For me, asking for help feels inorganic. It is like taking a shortcut. The other thing is I am absolutely shy, I get damn awkward. You meet me, I am very free but samne se message karna and that too for work, I get embarrassed. But my idea of working in theatre is that I sharpen my skill as an actor and continue doing so for the rest of my life. I work on these projects that get me noticed. Of course, I would love to work with Aamir uncle. If he calls me now, I will go on sets now as I want to show him what I have become through his teachings, through the experience that he has provided me.

Watch this space to catch the second half of Darsheel Safary's interview.