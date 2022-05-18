MX Player dropped the Aashram 3 trailer a few days ago, and no prizes for guessing, it went viral in no time given the craze for the show and buzz for its upcoming third season. So, while we’re on tenterhooks wondering what we expect from Aashram 3 and what are the big reveals that the trailer has hinted, here's some dope about the mystery of Esha Gupta's character that BollywoodLife got to know straight from the horses' mouths ergo Bobby Deol and Director Prakash Jha while speaking to them in an exclusive interview. Also Read - After Jersey, Bachchhan Paandey debacle; Nikamma, Vikram Vedha and more South remakes to fail at the box office?

Bobby Deol and Prakash Jha remain tight-lipped

Initially joking about character, said, “She might just be a ghost, you'll agree with me when you see it that she was there in the first two episodes (not really as this we again stress that this was a joke.” On a more serious note, added, “Obviously, it'll be a spoiler if we tell you, so we can't reveal anything.” Well, you can't blame us for trying our luck, can you? Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Poonam Pandey's lusty gesture while buying mango, RRR Hindi digital premiere date and more

What has made Aashram click so well with the audience?

Opening up on the success of Aashram so far, Bobby Deol continued, “I think the story by itself is so interesting and intriguing and something with which we can identify with what's happening in society – people can feel it, but no one talks about it. Prakashji (Prakash Jha) has always been a very responsible filmmaker, making movies since so many years about topics that need to be spoken about. Similarly, the way Prakashji has created the show, that's intrigued everybody, plus the writing is also completely on point and the casting of the show, everybody who's worked in it – I think everything together has created this magic. That's why it's been appreciated so much.” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Amber Heard makes bizarre revelation about Johnny Depp's drug abuse, Hawkeye aka Jeremy Renner spotted playing cricket in Rajasthan and more

Aashram 3 release date

Aashram 3 releases on 3rd June on MX Player.