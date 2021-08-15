As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day today, 15th August, a monumental historical landmark indeed for any country, the patriotic sentiment throughout the country is no doubt at an all-time high. It's that time of the year we feel like reflecting on all the glorious aspects of the nation and revel in its accomplishments – more so when it's the 75th year of your country's freedom from colonial rule. And our celebs are no different as BollywoodLife came to know in a recent interview with Akshay Kumar, where he proudly listed the three things that made his chest swell with pride for the country in the face of insurmountable odds over the past year and a half. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Shraddha Kapoor consoles a crying fan at the airport, Russell Crowe and Kangana Ranaut to come together for a film and more

"How we've faced the pandemic, how people have gone through it, the tough times, through all that the kind of achievement we got in sports, and I've also realised one more thing: I have seen many countries having civil war because of the pandemic, but that didn't happen here. That's the greatest thing about our country (in the past year and a half). We've been in control of everything and we've managed it all very well," said .

Also opening up about his favourite patriotic movie outside his filmography, Akshay Kumar added, "Meri filmography ke bahar, mere liye kaunsi acchi hai, patriotic film (which patriotic film I like outside of my filmography)? Ek film thi (there was a film), Hindustan Ki Kasam, with Raaj Kumar. It had some beautiful music, too, beautiful songs. Chetan Anand saab ne banayi thi (it was made by Chetan Anand sir). Uske andar bahut acche, acche scenes the (it had many good scenes and songs), dhun the, uske andar ek dhun tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, naa jhukega, yeh sar watan... (begins singing the first line of the title track), bahut accha tha, bahut accha tha. Toh woh wali hai (so, that's the film, his most favourite patriotic movie outside his filmography)."

So, there you have it. A nice tadka of deshbhakti from a superstar known for doing some of Bollywood's best patriotic films.