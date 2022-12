is back in the game and this time again he is all set to show you the harsh reality that we faced during the lockdown. The first lockdown horror is still raw in everyone's mind and maybe we will never ever forget it. And now Madhur who is known to make real and hard-hitting films is all set for India Lockdown. The story that everyone will relate and connect to. Bollywood life got exclusively in touch with the filmmaker and asked him why did he choose to make a film now after two years when almost everyone has moved on from the horror. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reveals about his struggles, pressure due to Akshay Kumar's success and more [Exclusive Video]

We asked Madhur if this is the right time he feels he confidently said, "Definitely right time, I feel any historical topics never get old and people want to know more on it. I have seen the films evolve at film festivals and it has got rave reviews. The movie is to relive the trauma but the story of survival."

The filmmaker who is known to be the daredevil filmmaker said the journey hasn't been easy but he loves how it has been shaped," Earlier also it was not easy for me too and there are many people who are not comfortable in making such films and topics. I always felt that my subjects are very essential for the audience. I have made -5 films in my life . I never made a copy of any Hollywood films or remade any films or even biopic. I always stuck to original, and I will continue doing the same. I am a very simple storyteller and my story connects me with the people.". India Lockdown will be releasing on Zee 5. Madhur's last release was Babli Bouncer along with Tamannaah Bhatia and it was a hit on OTT.