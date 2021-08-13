Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal FINALLY breaks silence on alleged romance with Pawandeep Rajan [Exclusive]

Well, we are heading to the finale of Indian Idol 12 and as a viewer apart from the impressive performances of the contestants, what made us curious about the singing reality show is the alleged romance angle between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. While earlier, host had revealed that this love angle fake, now in an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, finalist Arunita also denied these rumours and said that she doesn't have any romantic feelings for Pawandeep. The singer expressed her surprise at the conclusions fans have been reaching on to and said, 'We all are great friends and share a very strong bond. We have been working together, singing together since so many months, that we have become like a family.' Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan promises a treat for retro Hindi film music lovers on the D-Day - watch practice videos

She further revealed that they all bond over music and it has tied them into an unbreakable, forever kind of bond. 'We are busy rehearsing all the time. Even when we are eating or chilling, we keep discussing music, our performances and taking each other's feedbacks. So there is no time to indulge in all this or even read what is happening on social media,' Arunita shared. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Mohd Danish REVEALS all that's going on behind the scenes to make the episode a huge hit [EXCLUSIVE]

So well, that's that then. Arunita give a crisp and sharp answer to shut down the rumours.