Indian Idol 12 grand finale: Aditya Narayan has a surprise treat planned for all the Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni's fans – Deets here [Exclusive]

When Ashish Kulkarni was eliminated a few weeks ago from Indian Idol 12, fans were pretty disappointed with the fact that he couldn't make it to the top 5. Many people wanted Ashish to be one of the top 3 finalists while others vented out their anger on social media after his elimination. However, fans can now wipe out their tears and rejoice as Ashish will once again be seen performing at the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. And host is planning to treat Ashish and Pawandeep Rajan's fans with a special surprise on the final day. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Pawandeep Rajan's tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor on Indian Idol 12, Sharad Malhotra’s ex Pooja Bisht opens up on post-trauma phase of their relationship and more

If you would remember, Aditya had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram for Ashish after his elimination. He had written about rendering a song with Ashish and Pawandeep. "Kulku mere bhai. You know I have immense love for you and complete faith in your abilities. I am thrilled to be rendering your first song as a composer along with @pawandeeprajan. Aur bahut saara music banaana hai saath mein. Keep dreaming, believing and achieving. The Indian Idol stage will truly miss your presence," read Aditya's post. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Karishma Tanna get papped out and about in the city – watch video

When we asked about it, Aditya told us that he has already recorded the song called Bawri Si which has been composed by both Ashish and Pawandeep together. While the song is almost ready for release, Aditya said that he might perform the song on the Indian Idol 12 grand finale stage. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement from hosting TV shows [Exclusive]

"Pawandeep and Ashish are going to compose a song together with a tentative duo name Pawan-Ashish just like Vishal-Shekhar or Nadeem-Shravan. And they have also composed a song together called Bawri Si to which I have lent my voice. They both are amazing singers and composers as well and thankfully they loved my voice and offered me to do it. We have been thinking of launching and performing the song on the grand finale so that it could reach the maximum listeners and also receive the blessings from the A-listers of our music industry. The audio work has been done and we are trying to finish the remaining parts so that we could release it as soon as possible. Pawan and Ashish really wish to see the launch on grand finale, so we will speak with the channel in order to find a way to incorporate this in the given schedule," Aditya told BollywoodLife.

Indian Idol 12 is just a couple of weeks away from its grand finale and it has already got its top 6 contestants in the form of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. And since this has been the longest running season of Indian Idol, the makers have decided to host a historic finale which will air from 12 O'clock in the noon till 12 O'clock in the night on August 15.

The show is going to witness one more elimination before entering into its finale week.