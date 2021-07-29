Indian Idol 12 grand finale: Aditya Narayan has a surprise treat planned for all the Pawandeep Rajan and Ashish Kulkarni's fans – Deets here [Exclusive]

Fans can rejoice as Ashish Kulkarni will once again be seen performing at the Indian Idol 12 grand finale. And host Aditya Narayan is planning to treat Ashish and Pawandeep Rajan's fans with a special surprise on the final day.