Indian Idol 12's grand finale will take place on Independence day. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. The finale of Indian Idol 12 is going to be a grand one and the shooting has begun already. It will be a 12 hour long show and hence the team members have started preparing. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish spoke about being a part of this successful season. He said, "I am super-excited as this is the very first that a reality show has worked so well. This is the longest running season of Indian Idol and the finale of this season will also be the longest. It will be a 12 hour long finale. I haven't seen any grand finale episode of any other show running for such a long time. I am a part of this show and this is a very big thing for me."

Mohd Danish also spoke about his performance with Sunny Hindustani, Salman Ali and Sawai Bhatt during the grand finale. He shared, "It is going to be a dhamakedaar performance and you will get to know that from the promo itself. It is going to be amazing as all the three singers who will be singing along with me are just superb. We can call all three of them as 'Ustaad'. Salman Ali is a sweet person and an amazing singer, Sunny Hindustani also is a brilliant singer and Sawai Bhatt who has been my fellow contestant is also amazing. All three of them are just excellent singers. It was nice to be singing along with them. The finale will have a lot of 'dhamakas'. The finale is going to be a memorable one. We are preparing a lot to make this finale a hit as people love our show. People have high hopes from us and hence we are working harder."

Mohd Danish also revealed how they are working hard for the finale and about their meeting with their fellow contestants who were eliminated earlier. "We were all missing our friends who got eliminated earlier. Whenever anyone used to get eliminated we used to miss that person. And now, when everyone came together, it was double fun. Our Indian Idol family has come together and I remembered those audition days. All beautiful memories from the past are back. We all had a lot of fun and we also worked so hard for the finale episode. We are all so tired as we had been shooting continuously. It will be a 12 hour long episode and hence we have been shooting. When we had to shoot for a 1-2 hours episode, it took us two days and now when it is a 12 hours episodes, there will be a lot of shooting happening and we haven't slept well. The entire Indian Idol 12 isn't sleeping and even the channel's team has not slept. Everyone is working hard and hence I request everyone to watch our show as we have put in a lot of love and hardwork in this, "Mohd Danish shared.