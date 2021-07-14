Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish REACTS to controversies around Shanmukhapriya finding a place in the Top 6? [Exclusive]

The 12th season of Indian Idol has been garnering headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times. Apart from unfair evictions, fake love and emotional angles, the makers also faced the heat of fans for telling the guest judges to praise the contestants irrespective of their opinion. While the recent eliminations of Sawai Bhatt and Ashish Kulkarni made netizens angry as they felt that instead of them Shanmukhapriya should have been evicted. She has been getting criticism for her yoodling as viewers feel SMP spoiled many iconic songs because of her bad singing. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish and special guest Karisma Kapoor recreate the latter's iconic Raja Hindustani moment – view SNEAK PEEK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

While Shanmukhapriya has been trolled on social media because of her singing style, her co-contestant Mohd Danish has come out in support of her and said that she has something special in her. Talking to BollywoodLife, he said, "What she does, no one can do. What she does is not normal. All decisions are based on people’s votes. As a singer or listener and with all the knowledge that I have about music. Shanmukhapriya mein kuch toh khaas hai. So many legendary judges come on the show and they all appreciate her. So I don’t understand these controversies. I am sure she will keep entertaining people." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni talks about his eviction; says, 'I don't take it as defeat'

During one of the episodes of the show , who arrived as one of the guest judges, told Shanmukhapriya, “How do people react to your performance on social media. I think you should be criticized a lot? Do they talk nasty about you, they do right? They should do it. Because if a girl as smart, as confident and competent as you comes on stage, people from India will never appreciate her. They get insecure. They prefer girls who are underconfident and are not sure of their decisions. But you on the other hand feel nobody else can perform better than me. And I feel this is one of your bad qualities (he said in a sarcastic way).” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan's fans SLAM the fake love angle, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans demand boycott of Pavitra Rishta 2 and more

So, do you agree with Mohd Danish? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.