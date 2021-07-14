Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's 'love angle' [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 has gained immense popularity and is currently the most-watched reality show. The show will soon get the winner and fans are eagerly waiting to know the name. The TRPs of this season are also good but there were a lot of big celebrities who gave negative comments about the show. Indian Idol 12 has been a complete package of entertainment. It was recently reported that the finale of Indian Idol 12 will air on August 15. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife correspondent Ravi Pareek, Mohd Danish revealed that the finale of the show will air on August 15. He said, "I am feeling blessed that I have come so far. We are now preparing for the finale. It will be aired on 15th Aug. My dreams that I had when I came here from home are now coming true." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni talks about his eviction; says, 'I don't take it as defeat'

Mohammad Danish was also asked how he feels being amongst the top 6. He said, "It feels great and I try my best to entertain and impress people with my singing." The singer also spoke about Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan's love angle being shown on television. He said, "We all are like a family. We all share a great bond. There is nothing being done for TRP. I don't think there is any love angle. They are great friends and share a great bond. But I don't know if there is love." Mohammad Danish spoke about working with Himesh Reshammiya. He shared, "It was a blockbuster success and I am overwhelmed with the response the audience have given to my song. I am grateful to Indian Idol 12 and Himesh sir for giving me this opportunity. I used to dream about working with Himesh Reshammiya and I finally got the chance." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's new character details, Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to dating rumours with Sana Makbul and more

Danish had also reacted to his co-contestant Shanmukhapriya being trolled on social media because of her singing style. He said, "What she does, no one can do. What she does is not normal. All decisions are based on people’s votes. As a singer or listener and with all the knowledge that I have about music. Shanmukhapriya mein kuch toh khaas hai. So many legendary judges come on the show and they all appreciate her. So I don’t understand these controversies. I am sure she will keep entertaining people." Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he is composing a song for Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan