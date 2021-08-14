Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal react to #AruDeep becoming as popular as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka #SidNaaz [Exclusive]

In the latest season of Indian Idol, apart from talented singers, we witnessed a duo, who garnered popularity for their great equation on the stage. We are talking about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. In fact, the fans fondly called them #AruDeep and we often see this hashtag trending on social media whenever the duo perform together on the stage of the singing reality show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

While having an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, when Pawandeep was asked about the popularity of #AruDeep dominating #SidNaaz on social media, he replied, "Mujhe iska idea nahi hai...kyunki hum log apne show me hi kaafi vyast the...agar aisa hai to bhut acha...Mai to yahi chahta hu ki log unhe (#SidNaaz) bhi pyaar dein aur hume bhi dein...' (I don't have any idea about this as we were busy with Indian Idol 12. But if this trend is true, we are happy with it. I just want audience to give love to both the duos). On the other hand, Arunita said, "Hum rehearsals mein he busy rehte hain toh yeh sab dekhne ka ya sochne ka waqt he nahi mila (We are always busy with rehearsals so doesn't get time to see or think about all this). Also Read - #SidNaaz fans take Twitter by storm as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted with the former's family in Lonavala

When the duo was asked about their chances of winning the show, Arunita said, ‘The junta has given us so much love, appreciation and encouragement. That is all that really matters.’ Pawandeep seconded her thoughts, ‘We have come so far, supported by the audiences’ love and that makes all of us winner. Now declaring someone a winner and handing over the trophy is just a formality.’ So, who do you think will life the winner's trophy tomorrow? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh's Narappa gets leaked on Tamilrockers, Voot's Silsila SidNaaz Ka excites fans and more