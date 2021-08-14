Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan talks about his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal; says, 'We are a family' [Exclusive]

The fans of Indian Idol 12 are currently sharing their mixed-emotions as the singing reality show will end tomorrow with the grand finale, which will run for 12 hours. While fans are excited to enjoy the performances of their contestants for one last time, the buzz around the alleged affair of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal is refusing the slow down. While talking to Pawandeep when we asked the singer whether they are friends or more than that, he replied, "Main bas yahi kahunga ki hum log parivaar ban gye hai...ye dosti zindagi bhar rhegi (I just want to say that we have become a family and our friendship will stay for lifetime). " Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to jointly lift the trophy? AruDeep spill the beans [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Talking to us recently, even Arunita had denied the news of their alleged affair and had said hat she doesn't have any romantic feelings for Pawandeep. The singer expressed her surprise at the conclusions fans have been reaching on to and said, 'We all are great friends and share a very strong bond. We have been working together, singing together since so many months, that we have become like a family.'

A Photo With One Of The Most Beloved And Entertaining Host Of The Reality Shows As Well As Very Kind Hearted Person Jay Bhanushali Bhaiya And The Upcoming Rockstar Of Music Industry Pawandeep Rajan ??? pic.twitter.com/LORyCeO6SG — Arunita Kanjilal Official (@ArunitaO) August 6, 2021

She further revealed that they all bond over music and it has tied them into an unbreakable, forever kind of bond. 'We are busy rehearsing all the time. Even when we are eating or chilling, we keep discussing music, our performances and taking each other's feedbacks. So there is no time to indulge in all this or even read what is happening on social media,' Arunita shared.

While both the singers have denied the news of their alleged affair, we can't deny the fact that the duo look great together when they perform on the stage.