Indian Idol 12 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhpriya, and Mohammed Danish have been creating a lot of buzz. Apart from singing, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal made noise with their alleged love story too. Fans love them so much that they have coined a term - AruDeep. But latest buzz had it that there were some sparks flying between Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro too. Is it true? Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal aka #AruDeep to perform together on THIS romantic iconic track for one last time – watch video

In an exclusive interview with us, Sayli Kamble opened up on these rumours. When asked about her love connection with Nihal, she gave a shocking answer. She stated that she shares a brother-sister like bond with Nihal Tauro. She said, "He is my brother. Vo bacche jaisa hai. Uske saath jab main hoti ho to mujhe maa ya badi behn ki feeling aati hai (He is my brother. He is like a kid. Whenever I am with him, I feel like a mother or sister around him)." Well, this will definitely crush the hearts of those rooting for these two. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: The glamorous transformation of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others from auditions to grand finale will make your jaws drop to the floor

Earlier, Nihal had also opened up on the same and stated that Sayli considers him as her young brother. To Bombay Times, he had joked that she is like a 'big brother' to him and all the romantic angle between them is false. He was quoted saying, "We call Sayli Bhai and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). There is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there’s something going on but trust me there’s no truth to this romantic angle story. Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayali and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other." Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukpriya and others slip into the most glamorous outfits for their FINAL look – view pics