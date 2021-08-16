Indian Idol 12 winner: Here's what Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants had said about winning or losing this season [Exclusive]

Indian Idol 12 has finally come to an end. It appeared to be the longest running reality shows ever! And so was the grand finale that lasted for 12-hours. Finally, Pawandeep Rajan lifted the trophy of the show. As he won the show, his fans were over the moon. But before the grand finale, the finalists were asked about their views on losing and winning the show after coming so close to the trophy. Here's what they have to say. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan reveals contestants' plan to celebrate their journey post the finale [Exclusive]

Pawandeep Rajan who has turned out to be the ultimate winner had stated that it does not matter who wins the show as they have all become one big family. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with us, he had said, "Koi bhi jeete trophy to Ghar hi aaegi...Aur ek-ek din sab apne ghr me trophy rakh lenge...bura nahi lalega (Trophy is coming home irrespective of who wins. We will keep the trophy one-one at our homes and we won't feel bad)."

Arunita Kanjilal had given a similar answer. She had said, "Whoever wins I will be happy. Whoever wins, it will be the same feeling. Junta has loved us so much.. hope this continues. We are working together, we will work together."

It looks like the finalists of Indian Idol 12 had indeed generated a very strong bond. Mohammad Danish had also given the same answer. He had said, "Jeete koi bhi. Hum sab family hai aur trophy toh ghar hi ane wali hai. Hum sab ek sath hai. (Whoever wins the trophy, we are a family and trophy is coming home. We are all together)."

Nihal Tauro was asked about fans believed that makers were biased towards promoting Arunita Kanjilal and will it affect the losing and winning of the contestants in anyway. He had said, "Ye unka point of view hai....mujhe kabhi aisa feel nhi hua...makers ne har kisi ko support kia hai. (It is their point of view, I never felt like that. Makers have supported all of us)."