Indian Idol 12 winner: Pawandeep Rajan's reaction to Arunita Kanjilal winning the trophy will win your heart [Exclusive]

Well, we are just a few hours away to know the winner of Indian Idol 12 and while the grand finale is garnering a thunderous response from the audience, we are also seeing fans going all out on social media to make sure their favourite contestants win. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, who are among the contenders of the show, have also grabbed the headlines for their closeness and bond in the singing reality show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Social media has a field day as the 12-hour episode clashes with the Indian vs England test match; fill Twitter with funny memes

In an exclusive conversation with us, when we asked Pawandeep whether he will feel bad if Arunita lifts the trophy, he gave a heart-winning response as he said, "Bura nahi lalega bikul...koi bhi jeete. Trophy to Ghar hi aaegi.. Aur ek-ek din sab apne ghr me trophy rakh lenge...bura nhi lalega" (I won't feel bad if anyone wins. Trophy will definitely come to each contestant's house and we will keep it single-single day). Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan, Himesh Reshammiya sing with the finalists

When Pawandeep and Arunita were asked about their chances of winning the show, Arunita said, ‘The junta has given us so much love, appreciation and encouragement. That is all that really matters.’ Pawandeep seconded her thoughts, ‘We have come so far, supported by the audiences’ love and that makes all of us winner. Now declaring someone a winner and handing over the trophy is just a formality.’ Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble reacts on dating rumours with Nihal Tauro [Exclusive]

Talking about #AruDeep dominating #SidNaaz on social media, Pawan said, "Mujhe iska idea nahi hai...kyunki hum log apne show me hi kaafi vyast the...agar aisa hai to bhut acha...Mai to yahi chahta hu ki log unhe (#SidNaaz) bhi pyaar dein aur hume bhi dein...' (I don't have any idea about this as we were busy with Indian Idol 12. But if this trend is true, we are happy with it. I just want audience to give love to both the duos). On the other hand, Arunita said, "Hum rehearsals mein he busy rehte hain toh yeh sab dekhne ka ya sochne ka waqt he nahi mila (We are always busy with rehearsals so doesn't get time to see or think about all this).

